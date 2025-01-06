Allegations of Extortion and Murder Rock Beed District

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has leveled serious accusations regarding a high-profile extortion deal allegedly orchestrated at Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's residence. The meeting, purported to have taken place last June, involved Walmik Karad, a close associate of the minister, and officials from a renewable energy company.

The claims came to light during a protest march organized by the Akhand Maratha Samaj, following the murder of local sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the judicial custody death of Somnath Suryawanshi. The march, attended by prominent political figures, saw participants vocalize their opposition to the NCP minister involved.

Karad, implicated in the overarching extortion case tied to Deshmukh's murder, recently turned himself in to authorities. The investigation continues as police have already detained seven individuals. Details of a potential ₹3 crore deal and misuse of multiple mobile devices have emerged as central focuses of the ongoing inquiry.

