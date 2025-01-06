Left Menu

Sangam Vihar Shooting: Unraveling a Feud

A 22-year-old man, Nasir Khan, was hurt after being shot in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. Two suspects, Sohail and Rahul, have been detained. Police suggest the shooting resulted from a long-standing dispute. Both attackers have criminal histories. Investigations continue to explore involvement by others.

Updated: 06-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:51 IST
A 22-year-old man, Nasir Khan, was injured in a shooting incident in Sangam Vihar, south Delhi, on Sunday evening. According to police, the attack is believed to have stemmed from a prolonged personal disagreement between the victim's family and the suspects.

Khan was shot in the neck by two individuals, identified as Sohail, 22, from Tughlakabad Extension, and Rahul, 24, a local resident, around 8:30 PM. Both attackers are reported to have a criminal background and were beaten by bystanders before being detained by authorities.

Currently, Nasir Khan is in stable condition at a hospital. The police are investigating the incident further, particularly any possible connections to other individuals or groups. The community remains on edge as they await more information on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

