Sangam Vihar Shooting: Unraveling a Feud
A 22-year-old man, Nasir Khan, was hurt after being shot in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. Two suspects, Sohail and Rahul, have been detained. Police suggest the shooting resulted from a long-standing dispute. Both attackers have criminal histories. Investigations continue to explore involvement by others.
A 22-year-old man, Nasir Khan, was injured in a shooting incident in Sangam Vihar, south Delhi, on Sunday evening. According to police, the attack is believed to have stemmed from a prolonged personal disagreement between the victim's family and the suspects.
Khan was shot in the neck by two individuals, identified as Sohail, 22, from Tughlakabad Extension, and Rahul, 24, a local resident, around 8:30 PM. Both attackers are reported to have a criminal background and were beaten by bystanders before being detained by authorities.
Currently, Nasir Khan is in stable condition at a hospital. The police are investigating the incident further, particularly any possible connections to other individuals or groups. The community remains on edge as they await more information on the case.
