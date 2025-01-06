Itanagar Police Unmask Prolific Theft Syndicate

The Itanagar Police have successfully dismantled a theft syndicate responsible for a spate of burglaries across the Capital Region, according to a police official on Monday.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh reported that a meticulous month-long investigation spearheaded by Itanagar police station OC Inspector K Yangfo resulted in the arrest of the syndicate members. The group's activities surfaced after a wave of theft reports, beginning with a December 11 complaint of a theft of Rs 3 lakh from a vehicle near an SBI branch. Furthermore, incidents on December 9 and October 28 involved thefts from a scooter and a cash deposit machine, respectively.

The investigation exposed the gang's organized operations targeting banks and parking zones. The suspects, who traversed between Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal to mask their trail, were captured following a tip-off. Subsequent arrests were made as the investigation unfolded, identifying the gang as Chandan Gowala, Deepak Sharma, and Rakesh.

