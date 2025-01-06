Water Warfare: The Battle for Syria's Most Vital Resource

Syria's prolonged conflict has turned water into a strategic asset, exploited by both the state and foreign powers. The country's water scarcity, a byproduct of climate change and warfare, remains a critical test for its government's legitimacy and a threat to millions of vulnerable citizens.

Before the crisis, Syria had a mostly reliable water supply, but conflict has decimated its infrastructure. Today, a significant portion of the population faces severe water, sanitation, and hygiene challenges, compounded by poverty, displacement, and the risk of diseases like cholera.

The weaponization of water resources, including attacks and control over vital facilities, continues to destabilize the region. Geopolitical tensions, especially involving Turkey's strategic maneuvers against Kurdish forces, further complicate Syria's water security challenge, demanding urgent and sustainable management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)