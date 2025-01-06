Ukrainian Air Defense Foils Russian Missile Attack
The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted two Russian Kh-59 cruise missiles overnight. Of 128 drones launched, 79 were shot down, and 49 failed to hit their targets. While the attack damaged businesses and homes in five regions, no casualties were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Reports emerged on Monday highlighting the Ukrainian air force's successful interception of two Russian Kh-59 cruise missiles launched overnight.
In the same period, 128 drones targeted Ukraine, with 79 being shot down and 49 failing to reach their intended destinations, according to military sources.
Though the assault led to damage across enterprises and private homes in five regions, officials confirmed there were no casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- air force
- missiles
- Kh-59
- drones
- interception
- defense
- casualties
- attack
Advertisement