Teen's Bomb Threat Rattles Maha Kumbh Mela
A Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly threatening the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj with a fake Instagram profile. The 17-year-old aimed to settle a score with a classmate, prompting police investigation and subsequent remand.
In a shocking turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police have detained a Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district following an alleged threat to bomb the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
Authorities revealed that the 17-year-old aimed to settle a personal vendetta by creating a fake Instagram profile under a classmate's name. The profile featured provocative content, including a threat to kill 1,000 devotees at the event scheduled to begin on January 13.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh), Rajesh Dwivedi, confirmed that the suspect was questioned in Prayagraj and subsequently sent to a remand home. A legal case has been initiated at the Mela Kotwali police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, ensuring a thorough investigation.
