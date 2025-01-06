Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Teenager Trapped in Borewell

An 18-year-old girl in Gujarat's Kutch district fell into a deep borewell, prompting a complex rescue operation involving local teams, NDRF, and BSF. Despite initial doubts about her presence, authorities confirmed her at a depth of 490 feet using a camera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue bid, an 18-year-old girl fell into a borewell early Monday in Kutch district's Kanderai village, Gujarat. The mishap was reported around 6:30 a.m., with local authorities rushing to the scene.

The teenager, part of a migrant laborer family from Rajasthan, was found at a depth of 490 feet in a 540-foot borewell after initial skepticism about her presence. Deputy Collector AB Jadav confirmed her location via camera inspection by afternoon.

Rescue operations are intensifying with local teams, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Border Security Force (BSF) engaged in the effort. Oxygen is being supplied to the girl, who remains unconscious, to aid her survival while attempts are made to safely extract her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

