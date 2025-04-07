Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Teenagers in Jammu and Kashmir
Two teenagers, Azhar Shah and Toyab Raza, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after being hit by a car. The accident occurred on the Rajouri-Thanamandi Road. The driver fled the scene, prompting police to launch a search to apprehend the suspect.
Two teenagers tragically lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after a speeding car reportedly struck them while they were on a motorcycle late Sunday night.
Azhar Shah, 19, and Toyab Raza, 18, both residents of Saim Semat village, were involved in the fatal accident on the Rajouri-Thanamandi Road, according to authorities.
Upon arrival at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, they were pronounced dead. The vehicle's driver fled the scene, and a manhunt is underway to locate and arrest the individual responsible.
