Indian High Commissioner Strengthens Ties with Maldives

India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, has officially commenced his diplomatic tenure with a nod towards strengthening bilateral ties. On Monday, he presented his credentials to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The meeting focused on widening development cooperation and exploring increased investments across multiple arenas, alongside bolstering people-to-people relations. The discussions transpired amidst a backdrop of previously strained relations due to Muizzu's pro-China stance.

Despite past tensions, there is renewed commitment on both sides to foster a constructive partnership. Policymakers emphasize the significance of this alliance, highlighting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision SAGAR as pivotal frameworks guiding their diplomatic endeavour.

