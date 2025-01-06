Left Menu

Indian High Commissioner Strengthens Ties with Maldives

India's new High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, met President Mohamed Muizzu to present his credentials and discuss enhancing cooperation and investment across various sectors. Despite recent tensions, both nations aim to strengthen their bilateral relationship underpinned by India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:41 IST
Indian High Commissioner Strengthens Ties with Maldives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, has officially commenced his diplomatic tenure with a nod towards strengthening bilateral ties. On Monday, he presented his credentials to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The meeting focused on widening development cooperation and exploring increased investments across multiple arenas, alongside bolstering people-to-people relations. The discussions transpired amidst a backdrop of previously strained relations due to Muizzu's pro-China stance.

Despite past tensions, there is renewed commitment on both sides to foster a constructive partnership. Policymakers emphasize the significance of this alliance, highlighting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision SAGAR as pivotal frameworks guiding their diplomatic endeavour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025