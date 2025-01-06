Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Bus Attack in West Bank

A tragic shooting attack on a bus in the West Bank has resulted in the deaths of at least three people, with six others wounded. The attack occurred after heightened tensions following a Hamas-driven conflict. The identities of those involved remain unknown, as violence continues to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 14:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Bus Attack in West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A devastating shooting attack on a bus in the occupied West Bank has led to the deaths of at least three individuals, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service. The attack, which also left six others wounded, unfolded on Monday in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq.

The surge in violence comes on the heels of Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack out of Gaza, which has ignited ongoing conflict in the region. The assailant's identity, along with those of the victims, has not been immediately disclosed.

This incident occurs against a backdrop of prolonged tensions in the West Bank, a territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. It is home to approximately 3 million Palestinians under Israeli military rule and hosts over 500,000 Israeli settlers in settlements considered illegal by most of the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025