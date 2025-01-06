Left Menu

Clash in Kushinagar: Families Feud Over Missing Dalit Woman

A dispute erupted between two families in Laukariya village, Kushinagar district, over the disappearance of a Dalit woman in December 2024. Accusations led to the registration of FIRs against both parties, with claims of assault and intimidation. Police are investigating the matter as tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:07 IST
  • India

A heated confrontation between two families has unfolded in Laukariya village, Kushinagar district, following the mysterious disappearance of a Dalit woman, the police reported on Monday.

The married daughter of Jai Kumar, a resident of the village, was reported missing on December 28, 2024. The family accuses Roz Muhammad of involvement, prompting a confrontation with Muhammad's family and subsequent police intervention.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed, alleging mutual assault and intimidation. Police suspect some claims may be exaggerated and are investigating the ongoing situation. Authorities assure that they are working to maintain peace and resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

