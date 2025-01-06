Clash in Kushinagar: Families Feud Over Missing Dalit Woman

A heated confrontation between two families has unfolded in Laukariya village, Kushinagar district, following the mysterious disappearance of a Dalit woman, the police reported on Monday.

The married daughter of Jai Kumar, a resident of the village, was reported missing on December 28, 2024. The family accuses Roz Muhammad of involvement, prompting a confrontation with Muhammad's family and subsequent police intervention.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed, alleging mutual assault and intimidation. Police suspect some claims may be exaggerated and are investigating the ongoing situation. Authorities assure that they are working to maintain peace and resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)