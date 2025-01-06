Tamil Nadu's Updated Electoral Dynamics: A Synchronized Roll Call for 2025

Tamil Nadu's final electoral roll, released after the special summary revision for 2025, details a significant electoral strength comprising over 63.6 million voters. This figure includes more than 32.4 lakh women and 9,120 electors identified as third gender.

Notably, the Shozhinganallur Assembly Constituency leads with the highest number of electors at 6,90,958, while the Kilvelur Assembly Constituency records the lowest with 1,76,505. The ongoing revision saw a substantial number of applications for inclusion, deletion, and correction, reflecting dynamic changes.

With a focus on inclusivity, the roll identifies 4,78,007 electors as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), integrating them into the voting process. The Chief Electoral Officer emphasized the open period for continuous updates for individuals who have turned 18 as of January 1, 2025, ensuring comprehensive voter registration through online and offline avenues.

