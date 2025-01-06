Tragic Love Story Ends in Double Murder: Arrests Made in Lalitpur

In a shocking turn of events, police in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district have arrested three individuals over the alleged murder of a young couple, officials confirmed on Monday.

Mithun Kushwaha and Kamini Sahu, aged 22 and 18 respectively, were found dead on January 1. Both had been in a romantic relationship that ended tragically, killed by Kamini's family according to investigations.

The alleged perpetrators, including Kamini's father and uncle, attempted to stage the deaths as suicides. The victims were reportedly strangled, with additional efforts used to disguise the killings, stated authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)