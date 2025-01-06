Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Battle for Strategic Gains

Russia claims significant gains in eastern Ukraine, capturing Kurakhove and Dachenske, amid fierce fighting. Ukraine holds ground in the Kursk region, possibly enhancing its negotiating position, while Western countries reaffirm support for Kyiv. Both nations aim to improve positions before U.S. presidency transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:28 IST
Rising Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Battle for Strategic Gains
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

In a significant development, Russia announced on Monday that its forces had seized crucial territories in eastern Ukraine. These strategic gains come even as they are engaged in repelling a new Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region of western Russia. The Russian defense ministry confirmed the capture of Kurakhove, located 32 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, a key Ukrainian logistics hub that has been under Russian advances for months.

The ministry further stated that the successful takeover of Kurakhove would accelerate Moscow’s military maneuvers in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Additionally, the capture of Dachenske, a settlement five miles from Pokrovsk, was confirmed. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Khortytsia forces persist in defending Kurakhove, countering Russian assaults by identifying and repelling attack groups.

This ongoing conflict gains gravity with the impending inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to expedite an end to the long-standing war. Internationally, the U.S., Britain, and the European Union reiterate their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and self-defense, reinforcing geopolitical alliances against Moscow’s aggressive military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

