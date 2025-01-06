High-Stakes Negotiations: Farmer Protests and Judicial Mediation

In a critical development around the ongoing farmer protests, the Punjab government informed the Supreme Court of a meeting scheduled with the ailing farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on Monday. The meeting took place at 3:30 pm with a panel appointed by the Supreme Court, including Justice (retd) Nawab Singh.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Punjab government, reported to Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that efforts are underway to persuade the protesting farmers to engage with the committee. With a hopeful outlook, Sibal anticipates a potential breakthrough in the negotiations.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court urged all parties to consider the health implications for Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike. Requests for medical assistance have been made, highlighting the urgency of resolving the farmers' issues, including demands for a legal minimum support price for crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)