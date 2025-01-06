Tragedy Strikes Family During Ritual on Ganga's Banks

A family ritual turned tragic as two members are feared drowned in the Ganga river, Uttar Pradesh, according to local police.

JK Mishra, from Daranagar, was with his brother Janardan Mishra and their sons at Kada Ghat for their father's memorial ritual. The group was swept away in deep water.

Despite rescue efforts that saved JK Mishra and his son, the former succumbed to his injuries. Janardan Mishra and another family member remain missing, prompting ongoing search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)