In a stirring address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted India's unique role in offering spiritual and moral leadership to the world. Speaking at Kabir Dham, Bhagwat emphasized the need for emotional integration and respect for diversity, calling it integral to both India's spiritual heritage and constitutional spirit.

Bhagwat highlighted four core duties for every Indian: devotional practice, personal discipline, societal service, and fostering social unity. He underscored that these tenets are essential for achieving personal fulfillment and societal harmony, urging the nation to lead by example.

Emphasizing that India's spiritual worldview offers viable solutions to global challenges, Bhagwat argued that true influence comes not through conquest, but through genuine friendship and respect. He called upon citizens to embody Indian values, reinforcing them in everyday actions as the true path to becoming a global leader once again.

