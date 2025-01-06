Water Dispute Turns Deadly in Maharashtra Village

A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district claimed the lives of three people, with four others injured, due to a dispute over water supply from a well, according to local police on Monday.

The altercation erupted late Sunday night in Bavi village, located in Vashi tehsil, under Yermala police station's jurisdiction. The clash involved distant relatives arguing over access to water for their farmland.

Following a heated debate, violence ensued, leading to the deaths of Appa Kale, Sunil Kale, and Vaijanath Kale. The injured, one critically, were hospitalized. Ten people have been detained as the investigation continues.

