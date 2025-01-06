Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Maoist Strike Kills 8 Jawans in Bijapur

A tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district saw eight jawans and a driver killed by Maoists, marking the most significant attack on security forces in two years. An improvised explosive device targeted a police vehicle returning from an anti-Naxalite operation. Reinforcements and search operations have commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating attack, eight jawans and a civilian driver were killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, marking the biggest assault on security forces in the region in the past two years. The incident occurred Monday afternoon when an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated under a police vehicle near Ambeli village.

The vehicle, a Scorpio, was returning with DRG personnel from an anti-Naxalite operation when it was targeted. All occupants were killed instantly, creating shockwaves in the state. Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P confirmed this was the first major attack in 2025.

In response to the attack, reinforcements have been dispatched, and search operations are underway. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the attack, asserting that the sacrifice of the jawans would not go unnoticed and the fight against Naxalite insurgency will continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

