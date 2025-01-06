Legal Storm: Sarkozy's Decade of Drama in Court

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, is on trial under allegations of receiving funds from Libya's Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign, opening a decade-long series of legal challenges. Facing charges of corruption and illegal financing, Sarkozy, an influential figure in French politics, denies these claims. A conviction could lead him to a decade-long prison sentence.

Incidents like the 'Wiretapping Affair' have marked his legal battles, with France's highest court upholding a conviction involving influence peddling. Ordered to wear an electronic tag for a year, Sarkozy plans to appeal to the European Court for Human Rights. His defense argues improper use of wiretapped conversations compromised the ruling.

Beyond his presidency, Sarkozy also faces allegations of influence-peddling related to activities in Russia. In France, his lavish 2012 campaign described in the 'Bygmalion Affair' showcased excessive spending, twice the legal limit, and pushed further legal pursuits. His defense cites campaign team members as responsible for financial oversights.

