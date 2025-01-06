Bangladesh's Visa Crackdown: Foreign Residents Given January Deadline
The interim government of Bangladesh has set a January 31 deadline for foreigners residing without valid visas to obtain proper documentation. Failure to comply will result in legal consequences, including deportation. Many foreigners, including some Rohingyas, have reportedly secured Bangladeshi passports illegally.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The interim government of Bangladesh has issued a strict deadline for foreign residents without valid visas to acquire the necessary documentation by January 31, emphasizing that non-compliance will trigger legal action.
Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam revealed that numerous foreign nationals are residing and working in the country without proper visas. The warning, he noted, is aimed at curbing illegal residency and employment practices.
Alam underscored that those failing to meet the deadline would face deportation to their home countries. While visiting the central Passport Office, he highlighted the issue of some Rohingyas illegally acquiring Bangladeshi passports, though no specific nations were identified regarding the visa issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- visa
- foreigners
- deportation
- Rohingyas
- legal actions
- immigration
- passport
- illegal
- residency
ALSO READ
EU's Stand Against Illegal Immigration Threats
Tragedy Strikes German Christmas Market Amid Immigration Tensions
Delhi Police Busts Gang in Fake Document and Illegal Immigration Racket
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Immigration Gang: 11 Arrested
AAP helps illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshis settle in Delhi to use them as vote bank: BJP