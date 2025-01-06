Left Menu

Bangladesh's Visa Crackdown: Foreign Residents Given January Deadline

The interim government of Bangladesh has set a January 31 deadline for foreigners residing without valid visas to obtain proper documentation. Failure to comply will result in legal consequences, including deportation. Many foreigners, including some Rohingyas, have reportedly secured Bangladeshi passports illegally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The interim government of Bangladesh has issued a strict deadline for foreign residents without valid visas to acquire the necessary documentation by January 31, emphasizing that non-compliance will trigger legal action.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam revealed that numerous foreign nationals are residing and working in the country without proper visas. The warning, he noted, is aimed at curbing illegal residency and employment practices.

Alam underscored that those failing to meet the deadline would face deportation to their home countries. While visiting the central Passport Office, he highlighted the issue of some Rohingyas illegally acquiring Bangladeshi passports, though no specific nations were identified regarding the visa issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

