Delhi's Electoral Surge: Unprecedented Rise in Voter Registrations

Delhi's electoral landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation, as over 1.55 crore voters are now registered in the capital city, according to the recently published final electoral roll. This latest revision indicates an increase of 1,67,329 electors in just over two months.

This surge precedes the upcoming assembly elections, with the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office reporting a record 5.1 lakh new voter registrations in the last 20 days alone. The number of young voters aged 18-19 shows a considerable rise, emphasizing growing youth participation.

Amidst this unprecedented increase, a stringent verification process involving field checks and hearings has been put in place to maintain the integrity of voter registration. The authorities have also filed eight FIRs related to fraudulent submissions, underscoring the importance of transparency and diligence in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)