Delhi's Electoral Surge: Unprecedented Rise in Voter Registrations
Delhi's electoral roll shows a significant increase in registered voters, reaching over 1.55 crore, with a net rise of 1,67,329 electors in over two months. The surge is particularly high among youth, and the authorities are implementing strict verification processes to ensure accurate voter registrations ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's electoral landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation, as over 1.55 crore voters are now registered in the capital city, according to the recently published final electoral roll. This latest revision indicates an increase of 1,67,329 electors in just over two months.
This surge precedes the upcoming assembly elections, with the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office reporting a record 5.1 lakh new voter registrations in the last 20 days alone. The number of young voters aged 18-19 shows a considerable rise, emphasizing growing youth participation.
Amidst this unprecedented increase, a stringent verification process involving field checks and hearings has been put in place to maintain the integrity of voter registration. The authorities have also filed eight FIRs related to fraudulent submissions, underscoring the importance of transparency and diligence in the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Railways Adopts Accrual Accounting, Sets Benchmark for Financial Transparency
Fed Revamps Stress Tests for Greater Transparency
Rule-based process followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation: EC to Congress.
Delhi High Court Demands CAG Report Transparency in Assembly
Supriya Sule Stands Firm on Electoral Transparency Amidst Recount Debate