Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Action on Union Carbide Waste Disposal Amid Media Gag

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has instructed the state government to conform to safety guidelines within six weeks for the disposal of hazardous waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory. Amid public concern in Pithampur, the court also barred media outlets from disseminating inaccurate information regarding the issue.

In response to unrest caused by misleading news on the disposal of toxic waste from the Bhopal disaster site, the state was granted time to assure Pithampur residents of the safety measures planned. The site, 250 km away, has become central to a long-standing environmental and public health debate.

Advocacy groups have called for international cooperation in managing the waste, citing successful precedents of toxic waste disposal abroad. Meanwhile, opposition grows in the community due to fears of environmental and health impacts, drawing comparisons to past tragedies and ongoing contamination concerns.

