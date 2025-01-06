Left Menu

Caught in Currents: The Struggle of Bengal's Fishermen

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that Indian fishermen, recently released by Bangladesh, faced abuse in jail. Describing them as 'victims of circumstances,' she offered medical aid and financial assistance, advocating for cordial India-Bangladesh relations. Fishermen mistakenly crossed borders amid challenging maritime conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagarisland | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged mistreatment of 95 Indian fishermen by Bangladesh authorities. The fishermen, who were detained for crossing into Bangladeshi waters last year, reportedly faced abuse in jail, according to Banerjee.

Speaking at a felicitation event, Banerjee described the fishermen as 'victims of circumstances' and noted their release earlier this week. She announced financial aid and medical assistance for them, amid their emotional recounting of the ordeal. One fisherman's family received compensation after his fatal attempt to evade capture.

The chief minister urged fishermen to heed maritime boundaries and highlighted past instances when both nations showed goodwill to detained seafarers. Banerjee hopes maintaining friendly ties with Bangladesh will prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

