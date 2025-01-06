Tragic End for Farmer in Mukandpur
A 45-year-old farmer from Mukandpur village allegedly took his own life, as reported by authorities. The incident occurred while he was on his way back from the fields. The police have initiated an investigation to uncover the reasons behind this unfortunate event. The body is set for a post-mortem examination.
In a tragic incident in Mukandpur, a 45-year-old farmer reportedly ended his life, according to local officials.
Police sources revealed that Nirankar committed suicide while returning from his fields, within the jurisdiction of the Titawi police station.
Station House Officer Manvendra Singh Bhati confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem, and police investigations are underway to determine the motives behind this distressing act.
