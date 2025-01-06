Tragic End for Farmer in Mukandpur

In a tragic incident in Mukandpur, a 45-year-old farmer reportedly ended his life, according to local officials.

Police sources revealed that Nirankar committed suicide while returning from his fields, within the jurisdiction of the Titawi police station.

Station House Officer Manvendra Singh Bhati confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem, and police investigations are underway to determine the motives behind this distressing act.

(With inputs from agencies.)