Controversy Surrounds Congo's Execution of Prisoners

More than 170 inmates known as 'Kulunas' are scheduled for execution as they're moved from Congo's capital to a high-security prison in the northern Mongala province. The move aims to curb urban crime, but rights activists caution against potential abuses and stress the need for due process.

Authorities announced the transportation of 70 prisoners on Sunday, adding to 102 previously sent to Angenga prison, raising concerns about human rights violations. Residents like Fiston Kakule support the crackdown on crime, citing safety concerns in cities.

Human rights activist Espoir Muhinuka emphasized a comprehensive approach to tackling urban crime, linking it to issues like poverty. Since capital punishment's reinstatement in 2006, the use of the death penalty remains a contentious part of Congo's legal system.

