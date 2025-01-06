Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Congo's Execution of Prisoners

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has transported over 170 death row inmates, known as 'Kulunas,' to a high-security prison for execution. While some support the move to combat urban crime, others fear potential human rights abuses. The death penalty, abolished in 1981, was reinstated in 2006.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:41 IST
Controversy Surrounds Congo's Execution of Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

More than 170 inmates known as 'Kulunas' are scheduled for execution as they're moved from Congo's capital to a high-security prison in the northern Mongala province. The move aims to curb urban crime, but rights activists caution against potential abuses and stress the need for due process.

Authorities announced the transportation of 70 prisoners on Sunday, adding to 102 previously sent to Angenga prison, raising concerns about human rights violations. Residents like Fiston Kakule support the crackdown on crime, citing safety concerns in cities.

Human rights activist Espoir Muhinuka emphasized a comprehensive approach to tackling urban crime, linking it to issues like poverty. Since capital punishment's reinstatement in 2006, the use of the death penalty remains a contentious part of Congo's legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025