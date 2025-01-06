Controversy Surrounds Congo's Execution of Prisoners
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has transported over 170 death row inmates, known as 'Kulunas,' to a high-security prison for execution. While some support the move to combat urban crime, others fear potential human rights abuses. The death penalty, abolished in 1981, was reinstated in 2006.
More than 170 inmates known as 'Kulunas' are scheduled for execution as they're moved from Congo's capital to a high-security prison in the northern Mongala province. The move aims to curb urban crime, but rights activists caution against potential abuses and stress the need for due process.
Authorities announced the transportation of 70 prisoners on Sunday, adding to 102 previously sent to Angenga prison, raising concerns about human rights violations. Residents like Fiston Kakule support the crackdown on crime, citing safety concerns in cities.
Human rights activist Espoir Muhinuka emphasized a comprehensive approach to tackling urban crime, linking it to issues like poverty. Since capital punishment's reinstatement in 2006, the use of the death penalty remains a contentious part of Congo's legal system.
