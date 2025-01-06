Charlie Hebdo: A Decade of Resilience and Satire

The satirical newsweekly Charlie Hebdo will commemorate a decade since the tragedy of losing 12 lives in a newsroom attack with a special issue, emphasizing a tribute to bravery and resilience. Released on Monday, the cover features a man sitting on a gun butt with 'Indestructible!' written boldly.

Editor Laurent 'Riss' Sourisseau, a survivor of the attack, highlights the continuing threats to values like satire and freedom of expression. He insists that through satire lies the embodiment of optimism, stating, 'Laughing, irony, caricature are manifestations of optimism.'

The infamous attack on January 7th, 2015, orchestrated by brothers seeking vengeance over published satirical cartoons, opened a wave of Islamist violence in France. In memory and solidarity, an event with key political leaders is scheduled to commemorate those lost during that fateful period.

(With inputs from agencies.)