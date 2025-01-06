Left Menu

Charlie Hebdo: A Decade of Resilience and Satire

Charlie Hebdo commemorates 10 years since the deadly 2015 attack on its newsroom with a special edition. The attack, motivated by cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, marked the beginning of increased Islamist violence in France. The magazine champions humor, satire, and freedom of expression amid ongoing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:23 IST
The satirical newsweekly Charlie Hebdo will commemorate a decade since the tragedy of losing 12 lives in a newsroom attack with a special issue, emphasizing a tribute to bravery and resilience. Released on Monday, the cover features a man sitting on a gun butt with 'Indestructible!' written boldly.

Editor Laurent 'Riss' Sourisseau, a survivor of the attack, highlights the continuing threats to values like satire and freedom of expression. He insists that through satire lies the embodiment of optimism, stating, 'Laughing, irony, caricature are manifestations of optimism.'

The infamous attack on January 7th, 2015, orchestrated by brothers seeking vengeance over published satirical cartoons, opened a wave of Islamist violence in France. In memory and solidarity, an event with key political leaders is scheduled to commemorate those lost during that fateful period.

