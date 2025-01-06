Left Menu

Army Intercepts Woman's Attempt to Cross into PoK Amid Domestic Dispute

Shaheen Akhtar, a 35-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir, was stopped by the Army while attempting to cross into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Amidst a family dispute, she was intercepted near the Line of Control. Following questioning, she was returned to her family, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:28 IST
In a tense yet successful operation, the Army intercepted 35-year-old Shaheen Akhtar's attempt to cross into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday. Sources indicate that a domestic conflict prompted her decision.

Akhtar, whose spouse Mohd Akram Faiza is employed in Saudi Arabia, was stopped near the Line of Control at Shahpur sector by alert troops. Following detailed questioning and verification, she was handed back to her family.

Authorities, including local police, have been notified, and an investigation into the circumstances leading to this act is currently underway. Akhtar's bid highlights underlying tensions within her domestic life, sources reveal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

