Top Court Holds Jharkhand DGP Accountable in Pay Equivalency Case

The Jharkhand High Court has reprimanded Director General of Police (Home Guards) Anil Palta for his failure to attend a contempt petition hearing. The court has ordered that he appear before it on January 8.

The petition, filed by Ajay Prasad of the Jharkhand Home Guards Welfare Association, demands equal pay for home guards, similar to police constables. Despite the High Court's 2017 ruling in favor of equal pay, the government has yet to implement the decision.

The Supreme Court upheld the High Court ruling, which led to the current contempt proceedings as compliance remains pending. The court stressed the importance of adhering to judicial orders after Palta's absence was noted seriously.

