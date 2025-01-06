Minister Under Fire: Tulip Siddiq and the Hasina Connections

A British Treasury minister, Tulip Siddiq, is under scrutiny after referring herself to the UK government's ethics watchdog. This follows reports linking her to London properties associated with her aunt, ousted former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly supported Siddiq, stating she acted properly by contacting his independent adviser on ministerial standards. The controversy stems from Siddiq being implicated in a Bangladesh anti-corruption investigation concerning a nuclear power plant deal with Russia.

Siddiq, an elected MP since 2015, insists she is innocent, calling for an independent review of her case. With current plans deferred, she remains in the UK instead of joining a government delegation to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)