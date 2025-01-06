Consumer Rights Triumph in FIITJEE Fee Refund Case

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled in favor of a student, maintaining a district forum's order for FIITJEE, a coaching institute, to refund a year's fee of Rs 60,000. This case spotlights the institute's non-compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on advance fee collection.

FIITJEE, which charged for two years in advance, was instructed to pay back one year's worth of fees following the student's course discontinuation. The district forum cited a Rs 20,000 fine for service deficiency. FIITJEE's appeal to the state commission was subsequently dismissed.

The commission emphasized that FIITJEE failed to prove adherence to a 2003 Supreme Court ruling mandating excess fees be deposited in a nationalised bank. The commission concluded that the institute had been rightly held accountable for service inadequacies.

