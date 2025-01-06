Left Menu

Tragic Clash Over Water: Three Dead in Maharashtra Village

A violent clash over water sharing from a village well in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district left three dead and four injured. The dispute, involving distant relatives, escalated into deadly violence with wooden sticks, sickles, and knives. Authorities have detained 10 individuals, launching a murder investigation.

In a shocking incident, a violent clash over water sharing erupted in a village in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals. Four others sustained injuries in the altercation, which occurred between two groups on Sunday night, officials confirmed.

The dispute, involving distant relatives in Bavi village, centered around the supply of water from a common well. Tensions escalated rapidly, leading both factions to attack each other with wooden sticks, sickles, and knives, according to police reports.

The deceased have been identified as Appa Kale, age 65, Parmeshar Kale, 22, and Sunil Kale. Law enforcement has registered cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for murder, grievous hurt, and rioting, as 10 individuals have been detained for further investigation. One person remains in critical condition at the hospital.

