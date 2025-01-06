Governor Walkout Sparks Controversy Over Anthem Traditions in Tamil Nadu
The BJP's Tamil Nadu President, K Annamalai, criticized the state government for the recent controversy regarding the recitation of the state song 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' and the national anthem in the Assembly. This follows Governor RN Ravi's abrupt exit, highlighting ongoing tensions between the state government and the Governor.
The political landscape in Tamil Nadu heated up on Monday following an unexpected move by Governor RN Ravi. As per reports, the Governor left the state's Assembly within five minutes, refusing to deliver the traditional address, both sparked by and sparking debates over procedural traditions and constitutional respect.
Leading the charge against the state government, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai voiced his concerns publicly on the platform 'X', alleging that the current DMK government was using the situation to skirt around greater public frustrations with their administration. He cited the refusal to render the national anthem, despite a request from the Governor, as a breach of protocol.
Historical context on the protocol reveals that the national anthem and the state song have been integral to official events since 1991 under Jayalalitha's leadership, aligning with central directives. TVK chief Vijay added that the ongoing friction between the state's executive wing and its gubernatorial authority casts a shadow on democratic stability, prompting calls for adherence to established traditions.
