Shocking Incident: U.N. Convoy Under Fire in Gaza
The U.N. World Food Programme reported that Israeli forces fired upon its convoy in Gaza. The convoy, consisting of three vehicles with eight staff, was hit by 16 bullets near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, but no injuries were reported. The convoy had prior security clearance and was visibly marked.
In a startling incident, the U.N. World Food Programme announced that its convoy, operating in Gaza, came under fire by Israeli forces on January 5. The event has been described as 'horrifying' by the agency.
The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, was hit by 16 bullets near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, the WFP revealed in a statement. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported during the incident.
According to the agency, the convoy was clearly marked and had previously received necessary security clearances from Israeli authorities, making the firing even more concerning. This incident raises questions about the safety of humanitarian missions in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
