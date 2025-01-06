Left Menu

Drone Strike on Kherson: Tragedy Unfolds Amid Conflict

A Russian drone attack on a civilian bus in Kherson, Ukraine, resulted in the death of one person and injured nine others. Despite Russian denial of targeting civilians, the region suffers daily drone assaults, contributing to mounting casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:50 IST
Drone Strike on Kherson: Tragedy Unfolds Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A civilian passenger bus in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, was struck by a Russian drone on Monday. The incident left one person dead and nine others injured, according to the regional governor.

Videos posted on Telegram show the bus with shattered windows and floors stained with blood. A 49-year-old man was confirmed dead by the regional prosecutor's office.

The Kherson region, partially occupied by Russian forces, remains a frequent target for such drone attacks. Local authorities report casualties almost daily, countering Russia's claims of not targeting civilians. The conflict has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025