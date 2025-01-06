Drone Strike on Kherson: Tragedy Unfolds Amid Conflict

A civilian passenger bus in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, was struck by a Russian drone on Monday. The incident left one person dead and nine others injured, according to the regional governor.

Videos posted on Telegram show the bus with shattered windows and floors stained with blood. A 49-year-old man was confirmed dead by the regional prosecutor's office.

The Kherson region, partially occupied by Russian forces, remains a frequent target for such drone attacks. Local authorities report casualties almost daily, countering Russia's claims of not targeting civilians. The conflict has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)