Drone Strike on Kherson: Tragedy Unfolds Amid Conflict
A Russian drone attack on a civilian bus in Kherson, Ukraine, resulted in the death of one person and injured nine others. Despite Russian denial of targeting civilians, the region suffers daily drone assaults, contributing to mounting casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
A civilian passenger bus in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, was struck by a Russian drone on Monday. The incident left one person dead and nine others injured, according to the regional governor.
Videos posted on Telegram show the bus with shattered windows and floors stained with blood. A 49-year-old man was confirmed dead by the regional prosecutor's office.
The Kherson region, partially occupied by Russian forces, remains a frequent target for such drone attacks. Local authorities report casualties almost daily, countering Russia's claims of not targeting civilians. The conflict has intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
