Inter-State Drug Bust: 115.25 kg Illegal Ganja Seized

Two inter-state drug smugglers were arrested in a major bust, with 115.25 kg of illegal ganja seized by the police. Originating from Odisha and destined for Bihar, the ganja was hidden in a specially designed vehicle cabin. The arrested individuals have been sent to jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, police on Monday arrested two inter-state drug smugglers and seized a substantial 115.25 kg of illegal ganja valued at approximately Rs 55 lakh, authorities confirmed.

At a media briefing, Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh disclosed that the arrests followed specific intelligence received on January 5, which led the local Adalhat police to carry out thorough vehicle inspections. Two individuals were apprehended in a Tata Magic vehicle during these checks.

Investigations revealed the ganja was smuggled from Odisha, intended for delivery in Aurangabad, Bihar, for further distribution. The suspects have been charged under the NDPS Act, with the seized vehicle impounded, and are currently in custody, facing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

