Inter-State Drug Bust: 115.25 kg Illegal Ganja Seized

In a significant operation, police on Monday arrested two inter-state drug smugglers and seized a substantial 115.25 kg of illegal ganja valued at approximately Rs 55 lakh, authorities confirmed.

At a media briefing, Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh disclosed that the arrests followed specific intelligence received on January 5, which led the local Adalhat police to carry out thorough vehicle inspections. Two individuals were apprehended in a Tata Magic vehicle during these checks.

Investigations revealed the ganja was smuggled from Odisha, intended for delivery in Aurangabad, Bihar, for further distribution. The suspects have been charged under the NDPS Act, with the seized vehicle impounded, and are currently in custody, facing legal proceedings.

