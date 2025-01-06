Tragic Naxal Attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: National Security Concerns Rise

A devastating Naxal attack occurred in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, leading to the tragic death of eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver. The attack was executed using a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) on a route frequently used by DRG personnel from Dantewada.

Political leaders including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep condolences over the loss. They questioned the government's national security measures, urging both Union and state governments to be more proactive in handling such threats.

The incident underscores the ongoing threat of Naxalism as an internal security issue, raising urgent calls for action against this persistent scourge. Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P provided details of the attack, highlighting its impact on national security and the need for improved protective strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)