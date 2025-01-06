Tulip Siddiq Refers Herself for Transparency Inquiry
Tulip Siddiq, UK Treasury Minister and niece of Bangladesh’s former leader Sheikh Hasina, has referred herself to an independent adviser over allegations of non-transparency regarding her properties in London. The inquiry will be conducted by Sir Laurie Magnus following her denial of wrongdoing and media scrutiny.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tulip Siddiq, a Labour Party MP and Treasury minister, has referred herself to the UK Prime Minister's Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests amid allegations regarding her property dealings in London.
Siddiq, responsible for combatting financial market corruption, has faced media scrutiny over properties allegedly linked to her family's ties with Sheikh Hasina. Siddiq claims innocence, urging independent verification to clear doubts.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed confidence in Siddiq's decision to address the allegations. This inquiry comes amid international attention on Hasina's family, accused of corruption, prompting Siddiq to cancel a scheduled trip to China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh sends note verbale to India seeking return of deposed PM Sheikh Hasina.
Sheikh Hasina's Exile: Bangladesh's Call for Extradition
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Exiled Leader Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India
Bangladesh's Quest for Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Return: Strained Ties with India