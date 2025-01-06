Left Menu

Tulip Siddiq Refers Herself for Transparency Inquiry

Tulip Siddiq, UK Treasury Minister and niece of Bangladesh’s former leader Sheikh Hasina, has referred herself to an independent adviser over allegations of non-transparency regarding her properties in London. The inquiry will be conducted by Sir Laurie Magnus following her denial of wrongdoing and media scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tulip Siddiq, a Labour Party MP and Treasury minister, has referred herself to the UK Prime Minister's Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests amid allegations regarding her property dealings in London.

Siddiq, responsible for combatting financial market corruption, has faced media scrutiny over properties allegedly linked to her family's ties with Sheikh Hasina. Siddiq claims innocence, urging independent verification to clear doubts.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed confidence in Siddiq's decision to address the allegations. This inquiry comes amid international attention on Hasina's family, accused of corruption, prompting Siddiq to cancel a scheduled trip to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

