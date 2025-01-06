Allahabad High Court Extends Protection for Alt News Co-founder

The Allahabad High Court has extended the stay on the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, until January 16. This decision follows an FIR lodged by Ghaziabad Police, accusing him of promoting enmity between religious groups.

The original FIR was filed based on a complaint from an associate of the contentious priest Yati Narsinghanand. The legal proceedings have attracted public attention, given the contentious nature of the accusations.

A bench consisting of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Dr. YK Srivastava announced the extension, deferring any arrest action against Zubair until the specified January date.

