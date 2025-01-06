Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Timely Disposal of Union Carbide's Hazardous Waste

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the state government to ensure the disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal within six weeks, per safety protocols. The toxic waste, facing local resistance, has sparked protests and public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to dispose of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide plant within six weeks. The court emphasized following safety protocols and restrained media from publishing unverified reports about the disposal process.

The court, led by Chief Justice S K Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, clarified that previous orders issued in December 2024 are adequate and require no additional directives. Despite the state government's request for permission to offload the toxic material, the focus remains on ensuring safe disposal.

Local residents have resisted the incineration plan at Pithampur, an industrial town 250 km from Bhopal. Protests erupted, with some individuals attempting self-immolation. The government is tasked with addressing public concerns, dispelling misinformation, and implementing the court's disposal mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

