Syria's Sanction Struggle: A Quest for Survival

Syria is grappling with severe economic constraints as U.S. sanctions block the importation of critical resources, including fuel and wheat. This challenge persists despite several nations expressing a readiness to trade.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Trade Minister Maher Khalil al-Hasan highlighted the precarious situation. He noted that the interim government has secured enough resources to last a few months, but warned of an impending disaster if sanctions remain.

The caretaker government, formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham after deposing former President Bashar al-Assad, struggles under sanctions targeting the previous regime. Al-Hasan underscored the urgent need for policy changes to avert a national crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)