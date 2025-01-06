Left Menu

Syria's Sanction Struggle: A Quest for Survival

Syria's new trade minister reveals that U.S. sanctions hamper the country's ability to import essential goods like fuel and wheat. Despite some international willingness to trade, Syria faces a severe crisis unless sanctions are eased. Maher Khalil al-Hasan warns of impending catastrophe under current restrictions.

Syria is grappling with severe economic constraints as U.S. sanctions block the importation of critical resources, including fuel and wheat. This challenge persists despite several nations expressing a readiness to trade.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Trade Minister Maher Khalil al-Hasan highlighted the precarious situation. He noted that the interim government has secured enough resources to last a few months, but warned of an impending disaster if sanctions remain.

The caretaker government, formed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham after deposing former President Bashar al-Assad, struggles under sanctions targeting the previous regime. Al-Hasan underscored the urgent need for policy changes to avert a national crisis.

