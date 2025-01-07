U.S. Resettles Yemeni Detainees from Guantanamo to Oman

The Pentagon announced the relocation of 11 Yemeni detainees from the Guantanamo Bay detention center to Oman, significantly decreasing the prisoner count to just 15 individuals. This move represents a significant step in the U.S. effort to wind down the controversial facility.

The U.S. military expressed gratitude towards Oman and other partners for their cooperation in reducing the detainee population at Guantanamo Bay. This resettlement aligns with ongoing efforts aimed at responsibly managing detainee numbers.

This action marks progress in the U.S. strategy to eventually close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, as discussions continue regarding its future.

(With inputs from agencies.)