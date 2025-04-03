Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Criticizes Pentagon's European Troop Reduction Plan

The ongoing debate surrounding US military presence in Europe took center stage as Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker voiced concerns over potential plans to reduce troop numbers. He described these plans as 'misguided' and 'dangerous,' attributing them to mid-level Pentagon leaders allegedly acting without appropriate coordination.

Historically, under President Joe Biden, US troop numbers in Europe increased substantially in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Currently, approximately 100,000 US troops are stationed, showcasing substantial strength, along with strategic assets like the Navy's 6th Fleet and nuclear warheads to assure NATO allies of defense commitments.

However, the defense posture faces potential changes as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth indicates a reassessment of troop deployment, focusing on the emerging challenge from China. This reevaluation contrasts with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's efforts to reassure NATO allies about US commitments amid ongoing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, led by the Trump administration.

