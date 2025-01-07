Left Menu

Sanctions Relief: A Lifeline for Syria's Future

The U.S. has issued a six-month sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria. This aims to ease humanitarian aid flow and ensure essential services continue after the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule, despite ongoing sanctions on the Assad regime and HTS.

Sanctions Relief: A Lifeline for Syria's Future
On Monday, the United States announced a six-month sanctions exemption to facilitate transactions with Syria's governing institutions. This move aims to alleviate humanitarian aid and maintain essential services after the abrupt end of Bashar al-Assad's regime, although sanctions against Assad and HTS remain.

The exemption, formally known as a general license, permits certain energy transactions and remittances to Syria until July 7. However, U.S. sanctions prohibiting dealings with Syrian military and intelligence continue. The U.S. hopes this gesture will aid the Syrian people, while cautioning against the new Islamist government.

Syria faces severe challenges, including power shortages and international trade restrictions. While the U.S. encourages HTS's cooperation on key issues, analysts believe lifting sanctions may leverage Syria's new authorities to honor their commitments.

