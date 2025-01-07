UN Aviation Agency Probes Potential Cybersecurity Breach

The United Nations is deeply delving into a potential cybersecurity breach within its aviation division. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), based in Canada, has launched an investigation following reports of an incident that may involve a notorious threat actor known for targeting global entities.

The ICAO's statement, posted briefly on its website, dubs the situation as a 'potential information security incident.' While the organization hints at the involvement of a sophisticated cyber adversary, detailed information remains undisclosed.

As the case unfolds, the ICAO has not offered additional comments or clarifications, leaving the details surrounding the incident largely shrouded in secrecy.

(With inputs from agencies.)