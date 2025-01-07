Left Menu

UN Aviation Agency Probes Potential Cybersecurity Breach

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), part of the United Nations, is investigating a possible cybersecurity incident. A threat actor known for targeting international organizations may be involved. Details are currently scarce, and ICAO has not responded to requests for further information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 03:40 IST
The United Nations is deeply delving into a potential cybersecurity breach within its aviation division. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), based in Canada, has launched an investigation following reports of an incident that may involve a notorious threat actor known for targeting global entities.

The ICAO's statement, posted briefly on its website, dubs the situation as a 'potential information security incident.' While the organization hints at the involvement of a sophisticated cyber adversary, detailed information remains undisclosed.

As the case unfolds, the ICAO has not offered additional comments or clarifications, leaving the details surrounding the incident largely shrouded in secrecy.

