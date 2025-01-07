Seattle Officer Fired After Fatal Crash Involving Indian Student

A Seattle police officer, Kevin Dave, has been dismissed following a tragic incident earlier this year in which he accidentally struck and killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula with his patrol vehicle. Dave was reportedly driving at 74 mph in response to a drug overdose call when the accident occurred.

Kandula, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, was crossing a street when she was thrown 100 feet upon impact with the speeding vehicle. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability declared that Dave had breached four departmental policies, leading to his termination by Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr.

This firing comes after Officer Daniel Auderer was ousted for making derogatory remarks about Kandula's death. While criminal charges against Dave have not been pursued, the incident spotlights ongoing concerns about police accountability and community relations. The Indian consulate remains engaged with the case, supporting Kandula's family.

