Left Menu

Seattle Officer Fired After Fatal Crash Involving Indian Student

A Seattle police officer, Kevin Dave, who unintentionally killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in a high-speed crash, has been fired for violating department policies. The incident has sparked criticism and disciplinary actions within the Seattle Police Department, highlighting issues of police conduct and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:42 IST
Seattle Officer Fired After Fatal Crash Involving Indian Student
Jaahnavi Kandula
  • Country:
  • United States

A Seattle police officer, Kevin Dave, has been dismissed following a tragic incident earlier this year in which he accidentally struck and killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula with his patrol vehicle. Dave was reportedly driving at 74 mph in response to a drug overdose call when the accident occurred.

Kandula, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, was crossing a street when she was thrown 100 feet upon impact with the speeding vehicle. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability declared that Dave had breached four departmental policies, leading to his termination by Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr.

This firing comes after Officer Daniel Auderer was ousted for making derogatory remarks about Kandula's death. While criminal charges against Dave have not been pursued, the incident spotlights ongoing concerns about police accountability and community relations. The Indian consulate remains engaged with the case, supporting Kandula's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025