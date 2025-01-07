Australia Cancels Ice Hockey Tournament Amid Safety Concerns

Australia's ice hockey federation announced on Tuesday the cancellation of a scheduled international qualifying tournament, citing safety concerns. Local media reports indicate this decision is linked to the Israeli national team's involvement.

Ice Hockey Australia (IHA) communicated with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) about these concerns, culminating in the cancellation of the event slated for Melbourne next April. Consultations with local law enforcement and venue representatives preceded this decision.

The IHA's statement did not explicitly mention Israel, stating they cannot comment on larger global issues outside sports. The decision was underscored by a commitment to the safety of athletes, volunteers, spectators, and other event participants. This move comes amid a rise in antisemitic attacks across Australia.

