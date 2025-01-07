Left Menu

Australia Cancels Ice Hockey Tournament Amid Safety Concerns

Australia's ice hockey federation canceled an international tournament scheduled for April due to safety concerns over the participation of the Israeli national team. The decision follows a rise in antisemitic incidents in Australia after recent global tensions. Local authorities and venues were consulted prior to the cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:40 IST
Australia Cancels Ice Hockey Tournament Amid Safety Concerns

Australia's ice hockey federation announced on Tuesday the cancellation of a scheduled international qualifying tournament, citing safety concerns. Local media reports indicate this decision is linked to the Israeli national team's involvement.

Ice Hockey Australia (IHA) communicated with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) about these concerns, culminating in the cancellation of the event slated for Melbourne next April. Consultations with local law enforcement and venue representatives preceded this decision.

The IHA's statement did not explicitly mention Israel, stating they cannot comment on larger global issues outside sports. The decision was underscored by a commitment to the safety of athletes, volunteers, spectators, and other event participants. This move comes amid a rise in antisemitic attacks across Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025