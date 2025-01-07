Indonesia Joins BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Collaboration

Indonesia has officially become a full member of BRICS, Brazil's government announced, expanding the group of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The Indonesian foreign ministry expressed its approval, describing BRICS membership as a strategic path for increasing collaboration with other developing nations. This aligns with Indonesia's goal of reinforcing emerging economies and advancing the interests of the Global South.

With its entry approved by consensus during Brazil's current presidency, Indonesia previously signaled its membership intentions prior to the 2023 BRICS summit. The inclusion follows the presidential election that brought President Prabowo Subianto into office in October, and Indonesia now engages in advocating for reforms in global governance alongside fellow BRICS members.

(With inputs from agencies.)