Indonesia Joins BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Collaboration

Indonesia has been formally accepted as a full member of BRICS, a coalition of major emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This move aims to enhance cooperation with developing countries and support for reformation of global governance, strengthening the Global South's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 09:50 IST
Indonesia has officially become a full member of BRICS, Brazil's government announced, expanding the group of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The Indonesian foreign ministry expressed its approval, describing BRICS membership as a strategic path for increasing collaboration with other developing nations. This aligns with Indonesia's goal of reinforcing emerging economies and advancing the interests of the Global South.

With its entry approved by consensus during Brazil's current presidency, Indonesia previously signaled its membership intentions prior to the 2023 BRICS summit. The inclusion follows the presidential election that brought President Prabowo Subianto into office in October, and Indonesia now engages in advocating for reforms in global governance alongside fellow BRICS members.

