CRPF Director General Reviews Operations After Fatal Naxal Blast in Chhattisgarh

CRPF Director General Vitul Kumar arrived in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to assess operations and investigate the deadly Naxal-triggered explosion in Bijapur district that claimed the lives of eight security personnel and a civilian driver.

The acting chief of the paramilitary force plans to visit the incident site, participate in the wreath-laying ceremony for the fallen personnel, and lead a strategic review meeting with officials. Sources confirmed Kumar's schedule includes visits to several CRPF camps in the Bastar region.

On Monday, Naxals executed their most lethal attack on security forces in the state in two years by detonating a 60-70 kg IED near Ambeli village, killing nine on the spot. The CRPF recovered and defused another 20-22 kg IED in the district hours before the blast, highlighting the ongoing threat in the region. In response, the force is establishing forward operating bases and pursuing anti-Naxal operations in the interior parts of Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.

