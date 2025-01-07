Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Gun Licenses Amid Sarpanch Murder Case in Maharashtra

Authorities in Beed, Maharashtra, are moving to cancel gun licenses linked to a supporter of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. This follows the murder of a village sarpanch and extortion charges. An actionable video and a Diwali incident have intensified scrutiny and legal actions in the district.

The Beed district in Maharashtra has become the epicenter of controversy as authorities seek to revoke gun licenses following a viral video involving a supporter of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. The supporter, seen firing in the air, has added fuel to the already tense situation after the murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Walmik Karad, associated with Munde, was apprehended in connection with a related extortion case. Meanwhile, Kailas Phad, whose license is under review, was arrested last month due to a video display of firearms during Diwali, exacerbating the public outcry and sparking a police crackdown on weapon permits.

As the investigation continues, police have petitioned the district collector to nullify existing licenses, reflecting the escalating focus on law enforcement and weapon control in the area. The collector's decision is keenly anticipated as residents watch the developments closely amid an intensifying law and order debate.

